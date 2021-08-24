CHEAT SHEET
Andrew Cuomo Is Stripped of His Prized Emmy Award
Not only has Andrew Cuomo lost his governorship but he’s also been stripped of his Emmy Award following the state Attorney General’s report that he sexually harassed multiple women. “The International Academy announced today that in light of the New York Attorney General’s report, and Andrew Cuomo’s subsequent resignation as governor, it is rescinding his special 2020 international Emmy Award,” the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said Tuesday, adding that Cuomo’s “will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward.” Cuomo was given the award in November for his “effective use of television during the pandemic,” referring to his daily COVID press briefings.