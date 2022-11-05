Ex-NYPD Cop Found Guilty of Killing Autistic Son
CONVICTED
A former NYPD officer has been convicted of second-degree murder for forcing his 8-year-old autistic son to sleep in a freezing garage overnight, ultimately leading to his death from hypothermia. A jury unanimously found Michael Valva guilty on five charges, including second-degree murder and child endangerment, for the January 2020 death of his son Thomas. That June, the boy’s mother, Justyna Zubko-Valva, filed a $200 million lawsuit against a slew of people who she said failed her son and allowed his death. Michael’s then-fiancee Angela Pollina, 45, has been accused of encouraging Michael, 43, to force his children to sleep in the garage when they had “bathroom accidents,” reportedly despising Thomas due to his autism. She has been charged with child endangerment and second-degree murder as well, and faces a trial at a later date. Michael will be sentenced Dec. 8 and faces 15 to 25 years to life in prison.