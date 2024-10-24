Elections

Former Obama Adviser Axelrod Says Harris Went to ‘Word Salad City’ at CNN Town Hall

SALAD DAYS

David Axelrod says it was a “mixed night” for the Democratic nominee.

Sean Craig
David Axelrod appears on a CNN panel on October 23, 2024.
CNN

Former Obama White House adviser David Axelrod said Vice President Kamala Harris turned in a “mixed” performance at a CNN town hall Wednesday evening, at times offering up an evasive “word salad” as she avoided answering questions from moderator Anderson Cooper.

“The things that would concern me is when she doesn’t want to answer a question, her habit is to kind of go to Word Salad City,” Axelrod told a CNN panel after the event. “She did that on a couple of answers. One was on Israel, Anderson asked a direct question: ‘Would you be stronger on Israel than Trump?’ And there was a seven-minute answer, but none of it related to the question he was asking.”

