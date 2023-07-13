Former Olympian Pleads Guilty to Sexually Abusing Teen Student
‘VINDICATION’
An equestrian who previously competed at the Olympics has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a minor. Rich Fellers, 63, pleaded guilty in an Oregon court to a charge of interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, according to KOIN, and agreed to serve a four-year sentence on federal charges as well as a concurrent 30-month sentence on Washington County charges. The revered horse trainer was arrested in 2021 over allegations from his student, Maggie Kehring, that he had sexually abused her when she was 17 years old. Kehring previously spoke publicly about the online vitriol she received as a result of the allegations. “For all the horrible people in the equestrian community that said terrible things about Maggie, I think there can be no clearer vindication for what she’s been through [than this],” Russell Prince, Kehring’s attorney, told The Chronicle of the Horse. “There’s quite a few people who owe Maggie Kehring and the Kehring family some heartfelt apologies.”