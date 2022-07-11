Former Olympian Kim Glass Left Bloodied After Random Attack in Los Angeles
Kim Glass, former Olympic volleyball player, took to Instagram to reveal the injuries she said she sustained after being attacked randomly in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday. Glass said that she was saying goodbye to a friend when a man, who she described as homeless, suddenly ran up to her and hurled a metal object at her from a few feet away, hitting her eye. In the video, Glass’ eye is swollen almost entirely shut, and she said that she has a fractured cheek and required stitches. Her vision, however, will likely be okay. Glass said some strangers helped as she awaited paramedics, while others pinned down her alleged attacker until police arrived. The LAPD said the suspect, Semeon Tesfamariam, 51, was booked for felony assault with a deadly weapon and was refused bail. “Guys, just be safe out there,” Glass said in her video. “I wasn’t ready for it, and there’s a lot of mentally ill people on these streets right now.”