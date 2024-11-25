Former One Direction Star Liam Payne Was Allegedly Trying to Escape Hotel When He Fell From Balcony

Hulk Hogan hinted at a possible position in Donald Trump’s incoming administration during a Fox News interview on Saturday. “My president said, ‘You know something, you’d be great to run the President’s Council on Physical Fitness,‘” Hogan told host Brian Kilmeade. The council advises the president on policies related to healthy eating and fitness. The current council is in place until Sept. 30, 2025. Hogan continued, “At the end of the day, when I was in the back at Madison Square Garden after the whole rally, we were talking about Robert Kennedy, I was talking about nutrition, and how many foreign countries won’t even let their people eat the food that we eat here in America.” Trump tapped vaccine skeptic Kennedy to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, a move that has worried health-care groups and experts. “It’s so bad, and it’s poisoned a generation of kids,” Hogan added. “And at the end of the day, we start talking about physical fitness.”
