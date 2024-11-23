Former Pal Claims Elon Musk Is Battling Tweet Addiction
Elon Musk’s former pal, philosopher Sam Harris, claimed the billionaire is in the throes of social media addiction, “snorting ketamine and tweeting at all hours of the day and night,” he added in the Friday episode of his The Bulwark podcast. Harris called Musk’s X behavior “palpably, visibly deranged” and said he signal boosts “lunatics.” Harris explained, “We’re seeing the total derangement of a personality based on social media addiction.” Harris also slammed Musk’s so-called “service to humanity by boosting to 200 million followers obvious lies and conspiracy theories.” In response to Harris, Musk replied to a clip from Harris’ show and said he “is just actually not that smart.” Last week, Musk also called Harris “an utter idiot” and “subtarded” in response to another clip. “I heard the other day I was trending on X because Elon had attacked me,” Harris said. “I’ve been off for two years and the guy still attacks me by name on the platform.” Musk slammed Harris again when he said on Nov. 4 that he would “vote for virtually any other human being over” President-elect Donald Trump. “Sam Harris is, ironically, irrationality personified,” Musk wrote.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT