Ex-Councilman Who Wanted to Punch an ‘Antifa Terrorist’ Gets Prison for Capitol Riot
REGRETS
Eric Barber, former councilman in Parkersburg, West Virginia, seems to have little respect for government buildings despite having previously worked in one. A federal judge sentenced him on Tuesday to 45 days in jail and 24 months of probation for taking part in the Capitol riot, including entering a restricted hallway outside of Nancy Pelosi’s office and stealing a C-SPAN employee’s charging station. Barber wore a Kevlar helmet and later told investigators he went to D.C. to “go punch a Antifa terrorist in the face.” On Tuesday, he sang a different tune, telling a judge, “My remorse has been sincere.” Barber pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors and will have to pay $500 for the damage he caused, as well as $60 to C-SPAN. A judge told Barber, “You’re too old and you’re too accomplished and you’re too smart to get involved in nonsense like this.” The feds have charged at least 825 alleged rioters.