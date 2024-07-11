Former Patriots Manager Bill Belichick to Join ‘Inside the NFL’ on The CW
Former Patriots general manager Bill Belichick is set to join the upcoming season of Inside the NFL on The CW, according to the network. Belichick will be joining hosts Ryan Clark, Chris Long and Chad Johnson. “Not only is he one of the most accomplished coaches in NFL history, but his knowledge and passion for football is truly unmatched. Fans will now get the chance to hear his insights and better understand the nuances of the game from the master himself. We cannot wait for Bill, Ryan, Chad and Chris to deliver a championship-caliber show all season long,” The CW Network president Dennis Miller said in a statement to the NFL. The eight-time Superbowl winner, known for his to-the-point answers, will also be hosting the Manningcast during Monday Night Football, alongside Eli and Peyton Manning. “I’m thrilled to join my new team at NFL Films and to work on such a historic television franchise,” Belichick said of the opportunity in the statement. “I’ve always appreciated Inside the NFL’s depth of analysis, and I hope to bring the same detailed insight to The CW by talking real football with real pros—Ryan, Chris and Chad—this coming season.”