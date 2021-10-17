Bill Clinton Heads Home After Six-Day Stay in Hospital

CHEAT SHEET
Former President Bill Clinton was released from the University of California, Irvine Medical Center on Sunday morning after spending six days in the hospital being treated for an infection unrelated to COVID. According to a spokesman, the former president and first lady Hillary Clinton will return to New York. The 75-year-old’s “fever and white blood cell count are normalized, and he will return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics,” said Dr. Alpesh N. Amin. An aide said Clinton had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream, a potentially life-threatening situation. He threw a thumbs-up at reporters when asked how he felt as he left the hospital on Sunday.