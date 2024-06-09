‘White-Collar Crook’ Billboard to Greet Trump Near His Rally
LUKEWARM WELCOME
Former President Donald Trump is set to receive a harsh greeting ahead of a Las Vegas campaign rally Sunday as DNC operatives remind Nevadans of Trump’s criminal conviction. After a week of trepidatious messaging from Democrats regarding Trump’s guilty verdict, the Democratic National Committee is finally taking the gloves off with a new billboard in Las Vegas, according to Politico. The billboard, put up not far from the site of a scheduled Trump campaign rally, reads: “Trump was a disaster for Nevada’s economy. Now he’s back. A convicted white-collar crook. Coddling billionaires, leaving workers behind. Donald Trump: Unfit to serve.” The new billboard shows a dramatic shift in messaging as President Joe Biden did not even comment the day of Trump’s conviction, instead opting for a statement from his campaign and when asked the following day, he simply smiled and walked off.