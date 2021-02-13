Trump Says MAGA ‘Has Only Just Begun’ After Impeachment Acquittal
MAKE AMERICA INCITE AGAIN
Minutes after securing his second impeachment acquittal, former President Donald Trump issued a statement on Saturday thanking his supporters and team of lawyers for their “tireless work upholding justice and defending truth”—and slamming Democrats for “the greatest witch hunt in the history of our County.” In a long-winded statement reminiscent of Trump's since-deleted Twitter account, the former president whined about being the only president who has “gone through anything” like the opposition he faced during his single-term presidency.
“It is a sad commentary on our times that one political party in America is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer mobs, excuse rioters, and transform justice into a tool of political vengeance, and persecute, blacklist, cancel, and suppress all people and viewpoints with whom or which they disagree,” Trump said. “I have always, and always will, be a champion for the unwavering rule of law, the heroes of law enforcement, and the right of Americans to peacefully and honorably debate the issues of the day without malice and without hate.”
Trump also extended his gratitude to supporters, stressing that Democrats continue to “forget the almost 75 million people, the highest number ever for a sitting president,” who voted for him. He added that the “patriotic and beautiful movement to Make American Great Again has only just begun.”