This Poll Found That Republican Voters Still REALLY Want Trump
STILL THE ONE
In at least one poll’s findings, former President Donald Trump is still the fan favorite among Republican voters. In a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey first given to The Hill, 48 percent of the surveyed GOP voters said they would still back Trump in a hypothetical eight-way primary. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is slated to be the former president’s biggest competition, only received 28 percent support from the group. In comparison, about seven percent of the voters said they would support former VP Mike Pence while only three percent said they would vote would for former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley or Florida Sen. Marco Rubio. The incredible majority for Trump signals the former president’s continued loyal base despite limited campaigning and DeSantis’ increased popularity. The Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll surveyed about 2,050 registered voters and was conducted on Jan. 18 and 19.