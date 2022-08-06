CHEAT SHEET
    Trump on His White House Doctor: ‘He Loved Looking at My Body’

    ‘SO STRONG AND POWERFUL’

    Emily Hernandez

    Breaking News Intern

    Reuters

    Former President Donald Trump gave a bizarre shoutout to his former White House doctor at the Conservative Political Action Conference late Saturday, insisting that “he loved looking at my body.” Of Ronny Jackson (R-TX), currently serving as the U.S. representative for Texas’ 13th congressional district, Trump said, “He was a admiral, a doctor and now he’s a congressman.” He went on to say he'd once asked Jackson, “‘Which is the best if you had your choice?’ And he sort of indicated doctor, because he loved looking at my body. It was so strong and powerful,” Trump told supporters, as Jackson grinned in the audience. “But he said I’m the healthiest president that’s ever lived. I was the healthiest. I said ‘I like this guy. I don’t know who the hell he is’ at the time, I said, but I liked him.”