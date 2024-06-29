Trump Gleefully Roasts Biden’s Debate Performance

Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday to gloat about Thursday night’s presidential debate—his only gripe being that people aren’t giving him enough praise for winning the debate.

“During my debate on Thursday night with Crooked Joe Biden, the worst President in the history of our Country, and the person that is illegally, and for strictly political gain, trying to put me in jail, I watched a man, first hand, “CHOKE” under tremendous pressure,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Trump added that the debate was a “‘MONSTER’ show” but did not clarify what made it a “MONSTER” show.

The former President added that President Biden’s North Carolina speech the following day “was better,” as he “seems to be coming out of his trance.”

Trump ended his post by asking whether Americans should elect someone who “CHOKES,” despite “all of the many dangers around.”

Later in the morning, Trump fired off another post lamenting, what he perceived as a shift in tone around the debate from praise for his performance to questions around Biden’s.

“They all said, effectively, “Trump was fantastic!” This theme was universal, even at CNN & MSDNC, but by Friday evening it was all about the poor performance of Crooked Joe, and not so much about how well I did,” he wrote. (MSDNC is Trump’s nickname for MSNBC.)

Trump concluded his post saying “oh well, that’s the way it is,” adding that the outcome is the “same.”

On Friday, Trump also reflected on the debate at a rally in Chesapeake, Virginia.

“He studied so hard that he didn’t know what the hell he was doing,” Trump joked on Friday, mocking Biden’s well-reported debate prep at Camp David.

“Leave me alone, I’m studying for debate. I wanna sleep and study that’s all I’m going to do for 10 days while the world is going to hell,” Trump added, impersonating Biden.