Former President Jimmy Carter Hospitalized for Brain Surgery

President Jimmy Carter was admitted to an Atlanta hospital Monday night to receive treatment for bleeding in the brain related to recent falls. In a statement, the Carter Center said the former president was admitted to Emory University Hospital “for a procedure to relieve pressure from his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls.” The procedure is scheduled for Tuesday morning, and Carter is “resting comfortably” with his wife in the meantime. Just weeks ago, Carter had broken his pelvis in a fall. He returned to teaching Sunday school less than two weeks after the incident.