Jimmy Carter: Willie Nelson Smoked Pot With My Son on White House Roof
ODD HISTORY
Former President Jimmy Carter said that Willie Nelson smoked weed with Carter’s son on the roof of the White House in 1988—not with an employee, as the country legend had originally claimed. “When Willie Nelson wrote his autobiography, he confessed that he smoked pot in the White House one night when he was spending the night with me,” the 95-year-old said in a new documentary, Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President. “And he says that his companion that shared the pot with him was one of the servants in the White House. That is not exactly true—it actually was one of my sons, which he didn't want to categorize as a pot-smoker like him.” Carter’s second child was described as a liaison between musical celebrities and the presidential administration. In 2015, the son commented on the incident, telling GQ the country music star, now 87, “told me not to ever tell anybody.”