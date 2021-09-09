Two-Time Democratic Candidate Andrew Yang Starting a Third Party
HOPE SPRINGS ETERNAL
Andrew Yang, the former Democratic candidate for American president in 2020 and New York City mayor in 2021, plans to start a third party next month. Two people familiar with the situation have told Politico that Yang will launch the party alongside his new book, Forward: Notes on the Future of Our Democracy, which will be released on October 5. The name of the party as of yet remains unknown, as do his strategies for its deployment in the future. A blurb for Yang’s forthcoming book from New York Times opinion writer Kara Swisher asks, “Can there be another political party in the U.S.? … In Forward, Yang does not just give us a laundry list of intractable problems, but shows how we can find solutions if we think in new ways and summon the courage to do so.” Yang and his team did not return Politico's request for comment.