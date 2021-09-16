Former Priest Faces New Charge for Kinky Sex Orgy on Church Altar
THREE’S COMPANY
A former Louisiana priest whose kinky sex orgy on a church altar sparked calls for a Vatican investigation is now facing fresh legal trouble. Travis Clark, a former priest at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pearl River, has been hit with an obscenity charge over the September 2020 three-way with two corset-clad dominatrices, The Advocate reports. Clark had initially faced a charge of institutional vandalism, but prosecutors have now added an obscenity charge, which Clark’s two midnight companions now face as well. All three have pleaded not guilty to the vandalism charge. The 2020 orgy, which led Archbishop Gregory Aymond to burn the “demonic” altar used in the sex act, was reportedly witnessed by a passerby. Police found sex toys, stage lights and recording devices at the scene. The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests pushed the Vatican to investigate for any other possible “secrets” at the church, but it seems the appeal never went anywhere.