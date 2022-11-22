Former Priest Gets Probation for ‘Demonic’ Threesome on Church Altar
A former Catholic priest caught engaging in a sex romp with a pair of dominatrices on a church altar in 2020 has pleaded guilty to felony obscenity charges. Travis Clark was sentenced to three years of supervised probation after his plea in Louisiana’s 22nd Judicial District Court on Monday. The 39-year-old was serving as pastor at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pearl River when a passerby noticed lights on at the church late one night in September 2020. After glimpsing inside, the witness saw Clark, partly naked, in the middle of a threesome on the church altar with two women in corsets. Police soon arrived and discovered sex toys and a tripod-mounted camera that had apparently been filming the steamy scene. The two women, Mindy Dixon and Melissa Cheng, were later identified as dominatrices; Dixon had reportedly written on social media shortly before the encounter that she and another dominatrix were on their way to “defile a house of God.” They each pleaded guilty in July to a misdemeanor count of institutional vandalism and got two years of supervised probation. The altar was later replaced by the church following what the archbishop called “demonic” desecration.