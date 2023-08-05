Former Prime Minister Imran Khan Arrested After Being Handed Jail Term
STUMPED
Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested Saturday after a court handed him a three-year jail sentence for asset concealment. AP reports that the 70-year-old former cricket star was taken from his home in the eastern city of Lahore to the Pakistani capital, Islamabad. Since he was ousted from power in April 2022 via a no-confidence vote in parliament, Khan has been the subject of more than 150 legal cases accusing him of everything from corruption to terrorism. The conviction could disqualify Khan from politics, although his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, or PTI, says it will appeal the conviction. Pakistan’s Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb denied Khan’s arrest had anything to do with elections due to be held in the country later this year, saying the former leader had been “proven guilty of illegal practices, corruption, concealing assets and wrongly declaring wealth in tax returns.”