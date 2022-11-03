Imran Khan Injured in Shooting at Pakistan Protest
SHOTS FIRED
Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan was shot after his convoy came under fire in the eastern Punjab province, his spokesman said. Reuters reported that the former cricket legend was shot in the leg but was out of danger after being moved to a safe location. “He is stable. The bullet hit his leg. He is being shifted to a hospital in Lahore,” Asad Umar, former finance minister and Khan’s party leader, told a TV channel, according to Bloomberg. As many as five others were reported to have been shot or injured as well. Khan was leading a protest march on Islamabad to demand snap elections. UK’s Sky News reported that his supporters were calling it an assassination attempt. The identity of the shooter was not immediately clear. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.