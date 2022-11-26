Former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Marries Again
HOUSEWIFE ONCE MORE
Bravolebrity Porsha Williams, 41, has married Nigerian-born businessman, Simon Guobadia, 57, in a traditional Nigerian ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta in front of 250 guests. People magazine reported that the pair would host another ceremony Saturday in front of 350 guests including former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars Kandi Burruss, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Cynthia Bailey and Drew Sidora. “It’s our last marriage, OK? We belong together. That is it,” Williams, who was previously married to Kordell Stewart and engaged to Dennis McKinley, said. “It’s a blessing to be able to find your person. It doesn’t happen often.” Williams has a three-year-old daughter, Pilar Jhena, with McKinley, while Guobadia has five kids—Quentin, Nicole, Christian, Benjamin and Ximena—from previous marriages.