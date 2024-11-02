Celebrity

Former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Files for Divorce

‘NEW CHAPTER’

The reality TV star said she was making the announcement “to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors.”

Teddy Mellencamp at Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”
Bravo/Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Im

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp is splitting from her husband Edwin Arroyave after 13 years of marriage.

Mellencamp made the announcement via an Instagram post with “great deal of care and consideration.”

She said her decision to go public with her divorce was done “to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors.” She added, “I felt being open, honest and vulnerable was the best path forward.”

Mellencamp, 43, and Arroyave, 47, reportedly met after a night out in Hollywood for what the Housewives star said she initially thought was just going to be a good time.

“I thought after that night that that was just one of those … a story that you tell your girlfriends,” she said in a 2019 interview with Yahoo Lifestyle. “Maybe I’ll hang out with him one more time.”

Celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary in 2018, Mellencamp remarked their relationship helped them learn “what it’s like to fight for each other.”

“Life is not perfect. Marriage is not perfect, but, knowing you found the person that you are willing to fight for for the rest of your life when hard things happen makes my heart feel full,” wrote Mellencamp at the time.

Now they share three children, Slate, Dove and Cruz, and face a “new chapter” as co-parents, said Mellencamp in another post announcing their uncoupling.

“My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing,” she said.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

