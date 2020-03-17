CHEAT SHEET
Former Rep. Duncan Hunter Sentenced to 11 Months in Prison
Former Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) was sentenced to 11 months in prison and three years of parole on Tuesday after pleading guilty to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign funds for personal use. Hunter, who pleaded guilty in December to one count of corruption, said during the sentencing hearing that he accepts “full responsibility for any dime that was spent by me or anyone else on my campaign.” U.S. District Court Judge Thomas J. Whelan also ordered Hunter to undergo a drug and alcohol treatment program. Assistant U.S. Attorney Phillip Halpern had initially requested a 14-month sentence for Hunter, saying that he “launched an improper, wide ranging, and dangerous assault on our system of justice.”