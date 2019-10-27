CHEAT SHEET
Former Rep. John Conyers of Michigan Dead at 90
Former Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) has died at age 90, Detroit police confirmed to Axios. His son John Conyers III told PBS that “this is part of the cycle of life,” and that his father passed away in his sleep. Conyers represented the Detroit area for over 50 years before he resigned in 2017 due to claims of sexual harassment from former employees. Conyers began his career during Lyndon B. Johnson’s presidency and became the longest-serving African-American member of Congress. He served as Chairman of the House Oversight Committee from 1989 to 1995, and as Chairman of the House Committee on the Judiciary from 2007 to 2011. Conyers also co-founded the Congressional Black Caucus in 1969.