‘Revenge Vendetta’: Former Rep. Katie Hill Files Lawsuit Against Ex-Husband, Daily Mail
‘NONCONSENSUAL PORN’
Former House Rep. Katie Hill has filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband and two media outlets, alleging that nude photos and private exchanges were published as part of a revenge campaign. Two weeks ago, a judge issued a temporary restraining order against Hill’s ex-husband Kenny Heslep. Since then, he has gone on a “revenge vendetta” and continued to harass her, the lawsuit alleges. In recent days, the Daily Mail and RedState have published material that Hill alleges was obtained without consent and shared by Heslep in what amounted to “nonconsensual porn.” “All Defendants knew or should have known that Hill had a reasonable expectation that the material would remain private,” the suit says. The restraining order requires Heslep to stay 100 feet away from Hill or any members of her family. Hill cited 15 years of physical and emotional abuse in her request for the order.