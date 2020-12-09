Former Rep. Katie Hill Gets Restraining Order Against Ex, Alleges Years of Abuse
STAY AWAY
Former Rep. Katie Hill obtained a restraining order against her ex-husband on Tuesday. She described 15 years of abuse in her request, alleging that over that time Kenny Heslep had choked her until she passed out, threatened her with a firearm, harmed her pets, and released nude photos of her that eventually led to her resignation from Congress. “While I considered filing a restraining order many times over the years, I was always afraid doing so would simply make matters worse,” Hill said in her statement requesting the restraining order. “At this point, I am finally seeking a restraining order because I am afraid that he will not give up until I am dead.”
The Democrat resigned from her post as representative for California’s 25th Congressional District in November 2019 in the midst of an ethics investigation. The House Ethics Committee probe looked into her alleged relationship with a staffer and was carried out as nude photos of Hill circulated, which she says her ex-husband shared without her approval. The restraining order requires Heslep to keep distance from Hill and members of her family. The judge didn’t issue a decision on whether Heslep will also be barred from sharing “confidential information” about Hill to the media or the public.