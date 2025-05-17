Ex-GOP Rep Rips ‘Weak Loser’ Trump Over Walmart Tantrum

Donald Trump‘s tantrum about Walmart upping its prices over his tariffs has prompted furious backlash from members of his own party.

“What a weak loser thing to do!” former GOP Congressman Joe Walsh of Illinois told MSNBC, describing the president as “that crybaby in the White House."

Fellow former Rep. Charlie Dent, a Republican from Pennsylvania, appeared on the same broadcast, further tearing into Trump for leading his supporters to believe the effects of tariffs would not hit consumers.

Former GOP Rep Joe Walsh blasted President Trump on Saturday for blaming Walmart over raising prices in response to his administration's tariffs. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

“This will absolutely be inflationary,” Dent said on Saturday’s broadcast. “Trump can go ahead and blame Walmart or any retailer for raising prices, but this is going to have a real impact.”

Trump’s meltdown unfolded on Saturday morning after Walmart executives announced the company would raise prices in response to higher import costs caused by the president’s trade war.

It was not immediately clear what the president meant when he said the supermarket giant could "EAT" his tariffs. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“Walmart should STOP trying to blame Tariffs as the reason for raising prices throughout the chain,” he posted to Truth Social. “Between Walmart and China, they should, as is said, ‘EAT THE TARIFFS,’ and not charge valued customers ANYTHING. I’ll be watching, and so will your customers!!!”

Walsh further slammed Trump for attempting to pass the buck on what he described as the inevitable consequences of the president’s new economic measures, warning that other businesses will likely to follow suit.

“You bully a private company that just talks about the impact of his tariffs? What a loser thing to do!” the former representative said. “Why doesn’t he just own his tariffs? But no, instead he goes after the private companies who are doing what we all knew they would have to do.”