Media

Ex-GOP Rep Rips ‘Weak Loser’ Trump Over Walmart Tantrum

SHOPPING SNOWFLAKE

The president rage-tweeted that the retail giant would just have to “EAT THE TARIFFS” after the supermarket giant raised prices.

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Reporter

Donald Trump‘s tantrum about Walmart upping its prices over his tariffs has prompted furious backlash from members of his own party.

“What a weak loser thing to do!” former GOP Congressman Joe Walsh of Illinois told MSNBC, describing the president as “that crybaby in the White House."

Fellow former Rep. Charlie Dent, a Republican from Pennsylvania, appeared on the same broadcast, further tearing into Trump for leading his supporters to believe the effects of tariffs would not hit consumers.

ADVERTISEMENT

UNITED STATES - JULY 14: Rep. Joe Walsh, R-Ill., speaks at a news conference with other House republicans in the Capitol Visitor Center on the topics of a proposed balanced budget amendment and also the ongoing debt ceiling talks. (Photo By Tom Williams/Roll Call)
Former GOP Rep Joe Walsh blasted President Trump on Saturday for blaming Walmart over raising prices in response to his administration's tariffs. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

“This will absolutely be inflationary,” Dent said on Saturday’s broadcast. “Trump can go ahead and blame Walmart or any retailer for raising prices, but this is going to have a real impact.”

Trump’s meltdown unfolded on Saturday morning after Walmart executives announced the company would raise prices in response to higher import costs caused by the president’s trade war.

Donald Trump.
It was not immediately clear what the president meant when he said the supermarket giant could "EAT" his tariffs. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“Walmart should STOP trying to blame Tariffs as the reason for raising prices throughout the chain,” he posted to Truth Social. “Between Walmart and China, they should, as is said, ‘EAT THE TARIFFS,’ and not charge valued customers ANYTHING. I’ll be watching, and so will your customers!!!”

Walsh further slammed Trump for attempting to pass the buck on what he described as the inevitable consequences of the president’s new economic measures, warning that other businesses will likely to follow suit.

Panicked Trump Lashes Walmart for Telling Truth on TariffsTARIFF TANTRUM
Liam Archacki
Panicked Trump Lashes Walmart for Telling Truth on Tariffs

“You bully a private company that just talks about the impact of his tariffs? What a loser thing to do!” the former representative said. “Why doesn’t he just own his tariffs? But no, instead he goes after the private companies who are doing what we all knew they would have to do.”

Will Neal

Will Neal

Reporter

willneal93

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaTrump Redefines the ‘N-Word’ for Fox News
William Vaillancourt
PoliticsPanicked Trump Orders Walmart to ‘Eat the Tariffs’ After Price Hikes
Liam Archacki
TrumplandAging, Slurring Trump ‘Lives in Fear’ of Dad’s Dementia
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsPoll Shows Clear Favorite to Succeed Trump in 2028
Josh Fiallo
PoliticsFood For Millions Rots in Storage After Trump’s USAID Cuts
Jack Revell