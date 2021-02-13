CHEAT SHEET
Former Rutgers and Montevallo Basketball Player Charged With Murdering Woman in Mexican Club
A U.S. man who played college basketball at Rutgers and Montevallo is under arrest in Mexico for allegedly slitting the throat of a 19-year-old worker at a Tijuana men’s club. Surveillance video from Adelita on Wednesday night showed the masked killer walking past Isis Atalia Montoya Romero, doubling back, cutting her from behind and then shoving her to the ground as he fled. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that Logan Kelley, 26, is being held on suspicion of murder and that the State Department has been notified. Kelly played in three games as a Rutgers University walk-on and then transferred to the University of Montevallo in Alabama. Authorities have not released a motive for the crime.