Marty Schottenheimer, NFL Coaching Legend, Dies at 77
A FOOTBALL LIFE
Marty Schottenheimer, a stalwart NFL coach whose run-heavy smash-mouth game plans—affectionately known to fans as “Martyball”—made him the eighth-winningest coach in the history of the league, died Monday after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was 77. While Schottenheimer never managed to win the Super Bowl, his squads were playoff contenders year-in and year-out, leading the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, and San Diego Chargers to 13 combined postseason appearances over 20 seasons as a head coach. He had the most wins of any head coach who never took home an NFL championship. Schottenheimer was also a prolific mentor—several current coaches, including Bruce Arians of the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, got their first NFL jobs under his tutelage. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Pat; his son, Brian, himself an NFL assistant coach; his daughter, Kristen; and four grandchildren.