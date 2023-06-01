Former Scientologist Leah Remini Says Danny Masterson Verdict Is a ‘Relief’
‘JUST THE BEGINNING’
Leah Remini, an actor and one of Scientology’s most vocal critics, responded on Wednesday to actor Danny Masterson’s conviction on two counts of rape, calling the outcome a “relief” and promising more accountability to come for church leadership. “The women who survived Danny Masterson's predation are heroes,” Remini, a former member of the church, wrote in a lengthy tweet. “For years, they and their families have faced vicious attacks and harassment from Scientology and Danny's well-funded legal team. Nevertheless, they soldiered on, determined to seek justice.” Regarding the jury’s split decision on a third charge of rape stemming from accuser Chrissie Carnell-Bixler, Remini said, “I know Danny raped you; I know that Scientology tried to destroy you. However, this case would not have moved forward and resulted in two guilty verdicts if it were not for you.” The actor went on to allege that senior Scientology officials, including leader David Miscavige, had obstructed justice in Masterson’s and other cases. “This case is just the beginning of our plan to hold them accountable,” she vowed.