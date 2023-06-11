Cops Arrest Scotland’s Former Leader Nicola Sturgeon
FOLLOWING THE MONEY
Scotland’s former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who served as the country’s first female leader until her sudden resignation in February, was arrested on Sunday as part of an ongoing investigation into potential financial crimes. Police have been probing the funding and finances of Sturgeon’s party, the Scottish National Party, and detained Sturgeon, 52, for questioning, the BBC reported. Two other SNP executives, Colin Beattie and Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell, were detained for questioning in April and later released without charge. A luxury motorhome was also seized by cops at the time. Police in Scotland can detain suspects for questioning for up to 12 hours before they have to be released; they can be re-arrested at a later date. Sturgeon gave no hint of the police probe when she resigned in February, instead saying the brutality of modern politics “takes its toll.”