Former Navy SEAL Who Killed Bin Laden Arrested in Texas
The former Navy SEAL who claimed he was the one responsible for Osama bin Laden’s death in 2011 was arrested in Texas this week for public intoxication and assault. Robert O’Neill was arrested Wednesday while visiting from Tennessee to record a podcast at a local cigar lounge. In 2014, O’Neill claimed that his gunshots were the shots that slain bin Laden, but his status of nobility waned after his military retirement in 2012. In 2016, he received charges—which were later dropped—relating to a DUI, and he caused a disturbance during a flight in 2020 for refusing to wear a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic. O’Neill was released Wednesday after posting a $3,500 bond.