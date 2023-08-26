CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Former Navy SEAL Who Killed Bin Laden Arrested in Texas

    FALL FROM GRACE

    Brooke Leigh Howard

    Reporter

    Robert O'Neill speaks onstage during book signing and lecture at Richard Nixon Library on July 26, 2017

    Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

    The former Navy SEAL who claimed he was the one responsible for Osama bin Laden’s death in 2011 was arrested in Texas this week for public intoxication and assault. Robert O’Neill was arrested Wednesday while visiting from Tennessee to record a podcast at a local cigar lounge. In 2014, O’Neill claimed that his gunshots were the shots that slain bin Laden, but his status of nobility waned after his military retirement in 2012. In 2016, he received charges—which were later dropped—relating to a DUI, and he caused a disturbance during a flight in 2020 for refusing to wear a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic. O’Neill was released Wednesday after posting a $3,500 bond.

    Read it at The Dallas Morning News
    ,