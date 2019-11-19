Rex Tillerson: It’s ‘Wrong’ to Ask Another Country for Personal Favors

CHEAT SHEET
    Anna Kaplan

    Breaking News Reporter

    Drew Angerer/Getty

    Former secretary of state Rex Tillerson said that asking other countries for personal favors while holding on to United States assets as collateral is “wrong.” “If you’re seeking some kind of personal gain and you’re using—whether it’s American foreign aid or American weapons or American influence—that’s wrong. And I think everyone understands that,” Tillerson told PBS News Hour’s Judy Woodruff at a luncheon Monday in San Antonio, Texas. He also added that he thinks “the country is in good hands with the American people.” Tillerson’s comments come ahead of the second week of public testimonies as part of the impeachment inquiry, which is investigating President Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

