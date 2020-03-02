Former Sen. Harry Reid Endorses Joe Biden’s 2020 Bid
Former Sen. Majority Leader Harry Reid and actress Alyssa Milano endorsed Joe Biden’s 2020 bid on Monday, after the former vice president won the South Carolina primary over the weekend. “President Donald Trump has done unspeakable damage to our country, our institutions and the rule of law. Democrats need a candidate who can assemble the largest, most diverse coalition possible to defeat Trump and lead our country following the trauma of Trump’s presidency,” Reid said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “That candidate is Joe Biden.” Reid and Biden both spent time in the Senate, serving together for 22 years. Reid joins two other former senators—Barbara Boxer and Blanche Lincoln—in endorsing the former vice president.
Actress Alyssa Milano, who helped ignite the #MeToo movement, tweeted she would be endorsing Biden because he has the “respect of world leaders” and the “experience to effectively lead on day one.” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), who dropped out of the race Monday, also plans to endorse Biden.