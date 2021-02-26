Ex-Senator Kelly Loeffler Sells the WNBA Team That Hated Her
LAY UP, LAYOFF
Kelly Loeffler lost her U.S. Senate seat, and now she has also lost her WNBA team. The WNBA revealed Friday that the new majority owner of the Atlanta Dream is real estate developer Larry Gottesdiener. “It is a privilege to join a team of inspiring women who strive for excellence on the court and equity off the court,” Gottesdiener said. Loeffler was widely reviled by the Dream’s players; when players wore jerseys honoring Breonna Taylor, Loeffler complained to the league’s commissioner. Team members went on to actively fundraise for her opponent, now-Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA), leading up to the run-off election in the state earlier this year. Their “Vote Warnock” shirts raised over $236,000 for his campaign, CNBC reported.