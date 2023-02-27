Former Senator Has Bad News for Trump About New York Donors
‘HE JUST BUTCHERED HIMSELF’
Wealthy Republican donors in New York are looking to back candidates other than Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 election, according to former GOP Sen. Al D’Amato. The ex-lawmaker, who previously backed Trump in the 2016 and 2020 elections, gave a damning assessment about the former president’s support in the Empire State. “No way does Trump have New York locked up,” D’Amato told The New York Times. “The more people see him, the worse he looks.” D’Amato, who represented New York between 1981 and 1999, added that he and many of the state’s rich donors worried Trump’s “ego” could cost another election for his party. “I’d be the first to tell you that as a president, he did a good job,” D’Amato said. “But thereafter he just butchered himself. He blew the election and claims it was a stolen one. They outhustled you, they outsmarted you, they outcampaigned you.”