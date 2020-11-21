CHEAT SHEET
Former Senator Alfonse D’Amato in Hospital With COVID
‘ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION’
Former Sen. Alfonse D’Amato has coronavirus and is in the hospital. The New York Republican, who is 83 years old, tested positive a week ago, according to the New York Daily News. His lobbying firm said that he quarantined at home and then went to the hospital Friday when “his recovery was not as prompt as he would have liked, out of an abundance of caution.” The statement did not say whether D’Amato had made progress in battling COVID-19 since being admitted but described him as being in “good spirits.” D’Amato spent nearly two decades in the Senate before being defeated by Chuck Schumer.