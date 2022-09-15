Ex-Bandmate Slams ‘Tasteless’ Sex Pistols for Exploiting Queen’s Death
Former Sex Pistols bandmate John Lydon said in a series of tweets that he wants to “distance” himself from his old group who he claims is trying to financially capitalize off Queen Elizabeth’s death. “The timing for endorsing any Sex Pistols requests for commercial gain in connection with 'God Save The Queen’ in particular is tasteless and disrespectful to the Queen and her family at this moment in time… John wrote the lyrics to this historical song, and while he has never supported the monarchy, he feels that the family deserves some respect in this difficult time,” a tweet on Lydon’s official account said. Just before the queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977, the Sex Pistols released the anti-royalist song “God Save the Queen,” which accused the monarchy of being a fascist, capitalistic monster that doesn’t care about the people. Lydon did not specify exactly how current Sex Pistols are attempting to exploit the queen’s death.