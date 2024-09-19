Former Six-Term GOP Congressman Throws His Support Behind Harris
‘SICK PUPPY’
Vice President Kamala Harris has won the support of another former Republican, who denounced the madness of Donald Trump and said he will be voting for her on Nov. 5. Former six-term South Carolina Congressman Bob Inglis said of the former president: “Donald Trump is a clear and present danger to the republic. He’s disqualified based on character and rationality, so I’ll be voting for Kamala Harris.” Inglis gave his views in an interview with the Charleston City Paper. He represented Greenville’s 4th congressional district from 1993-99, and again from 2005-11. Inglis assailed Trump’s character, branding him a narcissist who is “completely consumed with himself.” He added: “I feel sorry for him. He’s really quite a sick puppy. He needs some help. He’s been unfaithful to three wives. Why would we, at the altar with him as the fourth, think that he’s going to be faithful to us? Talk about irrationality.” Fed up with the right-wing echo chamber promoted by the likes of Fox News and others, Inglis, 64, says he was forced to take action and become executive director of RepublicEN.org, a conservative non-profit that purports to prefer rational facts over spin. Other recovering GOP heavyweights who are now supporting Harris include Liz Cheney, her dad Dick Cheney, Alberto Gonzales and more than 200 presidential campaign staffers for George W. Bush, John McCain and Mitt Romney.