The Oscars are coming to the internet. A new deal inked by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday will bring the biggest night in cinema to YouTube starting in 2029, wrenching the award ceremony away from its ABC home. The 2028 Oscars, the 100th ceremony, will be ABC’s final broadcast of the event. The network has broadcast the show since 1976. “ABC has been the proud home to The Oscars for more than half a century,” said ABC in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “We look forward to the next three telecasts, including the show’s centennial celebration in 2028, and wish the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences continued success.” The new deal will see The Oscars stream for free to YouTube subscribers worldwide and to YouTube TV subscribers in the United States. YouTube’s broadcast rights to The Oscars will last until 2033. The deal also gives YouTube a bevy of Oscars-related content, including red-carpet pre-show and behind-the-scenes in-show content, the Oscar nominations announcement, and interviews with filmmakers and Academy members.
Former Child Star Says She Is Treated Better on OnlyFans
Megan Prescott, a former child star who was cast as a stripper on the show Skins at just 16 years old, revealed that she is treated better as a stripper and OnlyFans model than she was as a child actor. “Sex work was a huge sigh of relief because it was black-and-white,” Prescott, 34, told Cosmopolitan UK. “In acting, it’s not like that. It’s very vague.” She explained that at a strip club, security would step in if there was an issue. However, Prescott, who played sexually confident Katie Fitch on Skins from 2009 to 2010, said similar protections and safeguards weren’t often available if she felt uncomfortable while acting. “This was before intimacy coordinators, before #MeToo,” she said. “No one had the language of, ‘Are you comfortable? Do you want to talk about how this scene is going to go?’” Prescott also explained that there’s a double standard for former child stars. “They’re highly sexualized when they’re young, but as soon as they’re adults and say, ‘I’m going to be the main benefactor of this,’ people suddenly have a problem,” she said. “I’m going to profit off of my body because you taught me it was profitable.” In 2020, Prescott joined OnlyFans during the COVID-19 lockdown due to financial stress. Turns out, Skins, which produced stars like Nicholas Hoult and Dev Patel, didn’t pay a lot and she only made “minimum wage.” “I can only afford everything I can do now, all of my creative projects, because of OnlyFans,” she said, explaining that while she isn’t a top earner on the site, she’s no longer constantly financially stressed.
The creator of the comic strip Dilbert, who revealed his cancer diagnosis in May and asked President Donald Trump for help last month, said he is “paralyzed below the waist.” Scott Adams, 68, spoke from his hospital bed during a livestream on Dec. 13, giving viewers an update on his condition months after announcing that he is dying from the same aggressive form of prostate cancer that former President Joe Biden was diagnosed with. “I do have feeling, I just can’t move any muscles,” the MAGA cartoonist said, adding that the “solution” is that he will receive more radiation to get him to a point where he “can do enough” so he “can go home.” In November, the cartoonist—who is an outspoken Trump supporter and faced backlash in 2023 for a racist rant in which he called Black Americans a “hate group,” leading Dilbert to be dropped by many newspapers—asked the president for help to “save” his life. “I will ask President Trump, via X, to help save my life. He offered to help me if I needed it,” Adams wrote on X, which drew a positive response from Trump, who replied, “On it!” In his Dec. 13 livestream, Adams acknowledged that his message may have brought him “more attention” from healthcare professionals.
Zooey Deschanel revealed that she wasn’t the first pick to play Jovie in the beloved Christmas movie Elf—the film’s outwardly cynical, but secretly sweet love interest. The New Girl star explained on the Call Her Daddy podcast that when she went to audition for the role at just 21 years old, director Jon Favreau told her not to read any lines as the part had already gone to a well-known actor. “We just offered it to Katie Holmes,” Deschanel recalled Favreau explaining. “And I was like, ‘Oh, OK, cool.’” Instead, Favreau—known for directing hits like Iron Man, The Lion King, and Chef—asked her just to have a conversation about the film with him. “What was great about that was like, I wasn’t nervous,” Deschanel explained. “It’s like when you’re an actor, you’re like first starting, and you’re auditioning, you get nervous, and you’re like psyching yourself up. I wasn’t nervous at all, because I was like, ‘Well, I’m not getting the part.” Holmes, known for Dawson’s Creek, Batman Begins and Wonder Boys, allegedly turned down the role due to a scheduling conflict, prompting casting to look at Deschanel again. The (500) Days of Summer star added that she thinks Jovie “was kind of meant to be like worked around whoever played her.” Since Deschanel can sing, the scene where Will Ferrell’s character hears her singing in the shower and joins in was worked into the script.
A beloved sports reporter and her husband were found dead at their home on Tuesday morning in a suspected murder-suicide. Police said that Christina Chambers, a former sports reporter for WBRC 6, and her husband, Johnny Rimes, sustained gunshot wounds inside their home in Hoover, Alabama. The couple’s three-year-old son was also found in their home, but was unharmed. Authorities suspect the incident was a murder-suicide, but the investigation is ongoing. Chambers, who had also taught broadcast journalism at Thompson High School in Hoover, was beloved in the community and had even received the Adviser of the Year award in 2024 from the Alabama Scholastic Press Association. Chambers joined WBRC in 2015 and worked primarily on its “Sideline” segment, which platformed local sports with live news coverage. U.S. Senator Katie Boyd Britt, who represents Alabama, shared a statement about Chambers’ death in a post on X. “Tragic news. Please join me in keeping Christina’s friends, family, and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers,” Britt wrote. “I’m also praying for the entire @WBRCnews team as they mourn the loss of a former colleague and friend.”
Gil Gerard, the Hollywood star best known as the wisecracking star of sci-fi series Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, died on Tuesday at the age of 82 after a battle with a “rare and viciously aggressive form of cancer,” his wife Janet announced in a Facebook post. The Arkansas-born star died at his home in Georgia shortly after receiving the diagnosis, with his wife claiming there were “only days” between “the moment when we knew something was wrong to his death.” She added, “No matter how many years I got to spend with him it would have never been enough. Hold the ones you have tightly and love them fiercely.” In a statement written by the late actor following his death, shared by Janet, Gerard wrote, “My life has been an amazing journey. The opportunities I’ve had, the people I’ve met and the love I have given and received have made my 82 years on the planet deeply satisfying. My journey has taken me from Arkansas to New York to Los Angeles, and finally, to my home in North Georgia with my amazing wife, Janet, of 18 years. He added: “It’s been a great ride, but inevitably one that comes to a close as mine has.” Gerard advised fans not to “waste time on anything that doesn’t thrill you or bring you love,” before signing off with a promise to “See you out somewhere in the cosmos.”
New footage shows Nick Reiner inside a gas station shortly before police arrested and charged him with the murders of his parents, Hollywood director Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 70. In the footage, Nick Reiner, 32, is seen pacing while waiting in line at a gas station to purchase a blue drink that appears to be Gatorade. He is gripping a red backpack while dressed in a baseball cap, a black and green jacket with white stripes, and jeans. The footage was captured moments before he was arrested, ABC News reports. Another video shows police ordering Reiner to the ground on the sidewalk and arresting him. Before his death, Rob and Nick Reiner allegedly got into a loud argument at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party. The three left the party at an unknown time, but another video shows Nick Reiner walking past a gas station holding a dark bag instead of the red backpack around midnight. It is unclear if that gas station is the one he went into to purchase the drink. Nick Reiner checked into a hotel room around 4 a.m. on Sunday, which was later found “full of blood.” He was arrested Sunday night and charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder.
Winning the lottery once is rare enough. For one couple it’s now happened twice. Richard Davies, 49, and his wife, Faye Stevenson-Davies, 43, have become two-time winners after collecting a second £1 million ($1.3 million) prize from the United Kingdom’s National Lottery, CNN reported. The couple first struck it rich in 2018 after winning the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker draw. On Tuesday, they found themselves back in the winners’ circle again—a phenomenon so rare that experts told CNN the odds of pulling it off twice are roughly 1 in 24 trillion, or 2.6 billion times less likely than being struck twice by lightning. Despite their jaw-dropping luck, Davies and Stevenson-Davies, from Brecon, in Wales, say their lives aren’t about to change dramatically. They told CNN they plan to keep working even on Christmas Day. Davies will continue to clock seven days a week as a mail courier, while Stevenson-Davies works as a mental health professional. After their first win, the couple said they spent a portion of the money helping friends and family and making charitable donations. This time around, they’re keeping their plans open-ended. “This time, who knows?” they said. “We’ll take our time and enjoy the moment.”
A California law designed to prevent killers from profiting off their crimes could block Nick Reiner from inheriting from his parents’ estate if he is convicted, legal experts told People. Reiner was arrested Monday on suspicion of murdering his parents, Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 70, in their Los Angeles home. Estate and trusts attorney Sean Weissbart told People the law is straightforward: “If you kill someone that you’re going to inherit from, you lose your inheritance and any right to serve as a fiduciary of their estate.” The statute does not require a final criminal conviction to take effect, Weissbart added, meaning a civil ruling could apply “even if there was not yet a felony conviction.” While the Reiners’ will has not been made public, Weissbart said that if the estate were split evenly among the couple’s four children, Nick Reiner would likely be disqualified, leaving the remaining siblings to divide the inheritance. Nick Reiner appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday, but his official arraignment has been delayed until January.
A Democratic city councilor from Indianapolis has warned constituents not to mistake him for his MAGA-supporting twin brother, who has also entered politics as a Republican. In a video message posted to X, Councilman Nick Roberts, 25, said he wanted to address a situation that has caused “a lot of confusion.” “So, my identical brother Nate has recently decided to get involved in Republican politics. And yes, I promise this is real and not a joke. While this might seem ridiculous for a lot of reasons, it’s been very confusing because we look similar, because he’s a Republican, because a lot of people didn’t know I was a twin in the first place,” he said. Calling the political divide “something we’ve had to deal with,” he told followers that if they “see someone who looks like me at a Republican event, or definitely if they’re wearing a MAGA hat, it is not me, it is him.” His brother Nathan Roberts, co-founder of anti-immigration group Save Heritage Indiana, has not commented on the video, but he was spotted speaking in support of Republicans’ redistricting plans at a state elections committee hearing earlier this month.