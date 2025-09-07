Former ‘SNL’ Star Reveals ‘Gross’ Health Condition
Saturday Night Live alum Kate McKinnon revealed her “gross” health diagnosis that causes her tongue to shed “in patches.” Asked about the last picture she took on her phone, KcKinnon, 41, said, “I took a photo of my tongue and sent it to an actor friend of mine. We both have the same medical condition. It’s called geographic tongue.” McKinnon, who starred in SNL from 2012 to 2022, described her condition as “gross.” Geographic tongue is also known as benign migratory glossitis, a noncancerous condition that causes smooth, reddish patches on one’s tongue, often resembling land masses on maps, according to the Cleveland Clinic. “We brag about how geographic we are on any given day. Maybe I shouldn’t be saying this in a magazine,” the Barbie star added. Since departing from the iconic sketch comedy series, McKinnon has been involved in a number of different projects, including releasing her second children’s book, Secrets of the Purple Pearl—the latest installment in her book series, The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science. The actress also starred in the 2025 film The Roses, which was released in August.