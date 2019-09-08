CHEAT SHEET
Former S.C. Governor, Rep. Mark Sanford to Challenge Trump in Republican Primary
South Carolina Republican Mark Sanford is the latest Republican to announce his candidacy to try and unseat President Donald Trump in the GOP primary, according to the New York Times. The former governor and representative lost his congressional seat in 2018 after becoming a vocal opponent of Trump from within the Republican party. Trump was instrumental in his loss. Sanford first mentioned his intention to run against the president in July and will join Tea Party candidate Joe Walsh of Illinois on the Republican primary ticket. Both are considered long-shot candidates as the president will be hard to beat. Trump’s approval ratings among Republican party voters is consistently in the high-80 percent range.