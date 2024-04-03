Former Spanish Soccer Boss Detained Amid Corruption Probe
UNDER SCRUTINY
The former president of the Spanish Football Federation has been detained by police amid a corruption probe into a deal to move the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia. Luis Rubiales was taken into custody upon his arrival in Madrid on Wednesday, according to the BBC. Rubiales had previously vowed to return to Spain from the Dominican Republic when authorities conducted raids last month on his apartment in Granada and the headquarters of the Spanish Football Federation in Madrid. Spanish prosecutors suspect that Rubiales got illegal commissions as a part of the deal to host the soccer competition in Saudi Arabia, though he has denied any wrongdoing. The former soccer boss is also due to stand trial for his non-consensual kiss of midfielder Jenni Hermoso after the World Cup final last year, a scandal that led to his resignation.