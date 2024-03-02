Spice Girl, Hubby Put on Loved-Up Display After Text Scandal

Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner was seen getting cozy with her husband Christian Horner on Saturday, just days after the news broke that the Formula One boss allegedly sent sexual text messages to a coworker.

On Wednesday, Red Bull Racing announced the conclusion of a mysterious investigation into Horner’s “inappropriate behavior,” but did not offer any explanation as to what the allegations against him were.

At the time, the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf had reported that Horner allegedly sent “sexually suggestive messages” to a staffer on his F1 team.

Page Six later published that they’d obtained copies of these text messages, in which Horner allegedly told her she looks “very attractive” in Spanx and when she replied they were just leggings, he said that what’s in them is what counts.

He also reportedly asked the woman for selfies of her in pajamas and later asked her to delete the chat. Horner has denied any wrongdoing.

“I won’t comment on anonymous speculation, but to reiterate, I have always denied the allegations,” Horner said Thursday in a statement. “I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully cooperated with it every step of the way. It was a thorough and fair investigation conducted by an independent specialist barrister and it has concluded, dismissing the complaint made. I remain fully focused on the start of the season.”

The couple, who married in 2015, were seen at the Bahrain Grand Prix holding hands and kissing for the cameras, a sign of solidarity after a week of being embroiled in scandal.