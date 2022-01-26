Ex-Professor Claims School ‘Canceled’ Him for Being White
‘RUINED LIVES’
A former visiting math professor and assistant basketball coach at St. Joseph’s University has lodged a discrimination lawsuit claiming the school “canceled” him because he is white. Gregory Manco filed the complaint after the school decided to remove him from the classroom and not renew his contract in light of anonymous tweets that surfaced last February. The tweets complained about racial-bias training and reparations for Black Americans and descendants of slavery. Manco, who is white, is alleging that the university discriminated against him on the basis of race. “It is clear that all of the defendants acted to ‘cancel’ Dr. Manco,” the lawsuit reads. “In other words, defendants’ actions consisted of the social phenomenon of ‘cancel culture,’ which is widespread, has ruined lives, damaged reputations, and jeopardized the futures of individuals.”