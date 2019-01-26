Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz Is Considering a Presidential Run: Report

CHEAT SHEET
Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz has reportedly told 60 Minutes that he’s weighing a presidential run, according to The Atlantic. In the episode, which has already been taped and is airing Sunday night, Schultz is also expected to make clear that he would run as an independent. Top Democrats are “already worried” that Schultz would simply propel President Trump into the White House for another term. Per the magazine, Schultz has been giving speeches and interviews over the last several months in which he touts his “inclusive policies” at the helm of Starbucks.” “Not only the fact that this president is not qualified to be the president, but the fact that both parties are consistently not doing what’s necessary on behalf of the American people and are engaged, every single day, in revenge politics,” he says in the upcoming interview.