Oregon Rep. Pleads Guilty to Allowing Violent Protesters Into State Capitol Through Backdoor
BANNED
Former Oregon state Rep. Mike Nearman has been banned from entering the Oregon Capitol building and its surrounds for the next 18 months after pleading guilty Tuesday to official misconduct. Last December, when the Capitol was closed due to the pandemic, Nearman opened a side door to allow a group of violent protestors inside. It led to a clash with police near the entrance. While explaining his actions to Marion County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Pellegrini, Nearman claimed he didn’t support what the group did upon entering but eventually admitted that he opened the door so he could “appear favorable to certain citizen groups.” Pellegrini drew parallels to the Jan 6. insurrection that happened a few weeks later. She ordered Nearman to perform 80 hours of community and pay the legislature $2,700 in restitution
Nearman said he wanted to go to trial but pleaded guilty to avoid mounting legal bills. He could still run for his old seat in 2022.