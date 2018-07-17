Former NY State Senate Leader Dean Skelos Found Guilty of ‘Bribery, Extortion’ in Retrial

Read it at The New York Times
Former New York Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos was found guilty of “bribery, extortion and conspiracy” in his retrial Tuesday, The New York Times reports. Federal prosecutor have said Skelos “wielded his political clout” over business executives to get his son, Adam Skelos, “no-show or low-show jobs” that netted him around $300,000. Dean Skelos and his son were found guilty of the same charges in 2015, but their convictions were overturned last year. Earlier this year, former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver was also found guilty of federal corruption charges at his retrial.